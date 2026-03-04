Why Webtoon Entertainment Stock Wilted on Wednesday

Key Points

Webtoon Entertainment (NASDAQ: WBTN) published its final set of earnings for 2025, and it might be wishing it didn't. The content specialist reported a year-over-year top-line revenue decline in the fourth quarter, along with a deeper net loss. Investors reacted by trading out of the company's stock to leave it with a more than 9% loss on the day.

Time for 'toons

The fourth quarter saw Webtoon's revenue slide by 6% to just under $331 million. It said that this was the consequence of drops in paid content, intellectual property adaptations, and advertising.

Its net loss under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) was more than $336 million, against a deficit of under $103 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. On a non-GAAP (adjusted) basis, the dynamic was better, with a net earnings line of $0 per share versus a $0.03 loss in the year-ago period.

According to data compiled by Zack's, the average analyst estimate for revenue was a bit over $334 million, while the consensus adjusted bottom-line projection was a loss of $0.04 per share.

Webtoon put a positive spin on its recent performance, highlighting several key entertainment content deals it had secured with the likes of Walt Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery.

In its earnings release, the company quoted founder and CEO Junkoo Kim as saying that "We believe these partnerships will help expand both the overall comics industry and the webcomics category, bringing more readers to our platform and generating more opportunities for our creator community over the long term."

Tepid guidance

Webtoon also proffered guidance for its current (first) quarter. The company anticipates revenue of $317 million to $327 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.5% to an increase at the same rate. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) should range from breakeven to $5 million.

The entertainment business is challenging, even for busy content providers like Webtoon. It'd be good to see the company's recent wins more reflected in its performance; for now, I'd give its stock a miss.

Eric Volkman has positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walt Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

