Why Webtoon Entertainment Stock Soared More Than 40% Today

Key Points Shares of Webtoon jumped more than 40% in one trading day following the announcement of a much larger Disney deal.

This work in progress brings more than 35,000 Disney-owned cartoons to a new format.

Together, the two Disney announcements have driven a roughly 117% gain in Webtoon's stock in less than five weeks.

10 stocks we like better than Webtoon Entertainment ›

Shares of Webtoon Entertainment (NASDAQ: WBTN) skyrocketed on Tuesday, peaking with a 42.5% one-day gain just after noon ET. The company just expanded its partnership with Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), significantly boosting the business value of the Webtoon digital comics platform.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Disney is back with a bigger deal

About a month ago, on Aug. 12, Webtoon struck up an agreement with the House of Mouse. That deal involved about 100 hand-picked comics from the worlds of Star Wars, Spider-Man, Avengers, Alien, and the core Disney storytelling brand. Investors were quick to embrace that announcement, which is easy to find on Webtoon's three-month stock chart.

Today's Disney deal builds on the earlier contract. Now, the two companies are working up a much broader digital comics presentation with more than 35,000 titles from Disney's comic-book worlds. Many of these stories have not been available in digital form before, and Disney will develop a few entirely original titles for this platform.

Webtoon's content catalog just got a Hulk-sized adrenaline shot. At the same time, a ton of rarely seen Disney content should find new fans on this new platform. The Webtoon format is already familiar to millions of younger consumers.

What the stock surge means for investors

Together, the two Disney announcements have more than doubled Webtoon's stock price in less than five weeks. The total gain adds up to 117% as of this writing.

Many small companies would react to this kind of surge by issuing new shares, essentially shoveling cash from new investors to the company's coffers. But Webtoon is an independently managed, California-based subsidiary of South Korean internet services giant Naver. A large stock offering would undermine the parent company's voting power. Therefore, the Naver backing should protect Webtoon shareholders against costly share dilution. It's no guarantee, but I don't expect Naver to lessen its power in the Webtoon boardroom.

As for the Disney/Webtoon pairing, it remains to be seen how quickly this business can get going. Webtoon is still developing the mobile app and back-end infrastructure to support this project, with no firm release date in the books yet. At the same time, launching should be easy with Naver's massive data centers and Disney's marketing muscle.

So it's a speculative jump, but backed by a plethora of big-name assets. I'm keeping an eye on this 20-year-old digital media upstart, waiting for Disney's fireworks to start before putting cash into this stock. There's so much the two partners aren't saying about financial agreements and expected profits.

Should you invest $1,000 in Webtoon Entertainment right now?

Before you buy stock in Webtoon Entertainment, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Webtoon Entertainment wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $648,369!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,089,583!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 15, 2025

Anders Bylund has positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.