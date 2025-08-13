Why Webtoon Entertainment Stock Nearly Doubled Today

Key Points Earnings reports often drive significant stock moves, and Webtoon did beat analyst expectations in the second quarter of 2025.

However, an unexpected content deal with Walt Disney added far more fuel to the stock's fire today.

Shares of Webtoon Entertainment (NASDAQ: WBTN) soared to a 52-week high on Wednesday. Powered by a strong earnings report and an unexpected Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) partnership, Webtoon's shares had gained 93% as of 11:40 a.m. ET -- and the chart is still trending upward as of this writing.

Webtoon's results and a sweet Disney deal

Let's start with the financial filings. The average Wall Street firm had expected second-quarter earnings of roughly $0.02 per share, with top-line revenue near $341 million. The mobile webcomics specialist posted adjusted earnings of $0.07 per share instead, based on $348 million of revenues. That's a clean sweep, also exceeding the top end of management's guidance ranges for this period.

But the bigger news came from the House of Mouse. Besides the earnings report, Webtoon also announced a brand new Disney deal. This contract adds a selection of Disney, Marvel, 20th Century Fox, and Star Wars content on the Webtoon platform.

It will start with a handful of free webcomics at launch, followed by approximately 100 pieces of premium content over time. That's a robust slice of Disney's instantly recognizable content portfolio, but Webtoon users won't get full access to this deep well.

How the partnership helps Webtoon and Disney

Webtoon CEO David Lee wasn't able to share financial terms or launch dates quite yet, as the commercial details are still being hammered out. But he called the deal a win-win for both companies. Webtoon will supplement its mainly anime-style comics with a deep well of proven hits, while Disney reaches the Gen Z kids (and younger) from a new angle.

The stock calmed down to an 85% gain by noon ET. That's still a solid 52-week high. Again, the Disney deal holds more weight than a modest earnings surprise. From here, Webtoon needs to make the most of its Disney contract, boosting the company's fairly slow revenue growth and nearly breakeven profits.

Anders Bylund has positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.