Why Webtoon Entertainment Stock Crashed Today

Key Points

Webtoon's active user base is shrinking.

The company's profits are dwindling.

10 stocks we like better than Webtoon Entertainment ›

Shares of Webtoon Entertainment (NASDAQ: WBTN) plunged 25% on Thursday after the digital storytelling platform's third-quarter results and forward guidance fell short of investors' expectations.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Webtoon hopes a partnership with Disney will reaccelerate growth

Webtoon's revenue rose by 8.7% year over year to $378 million, fueled by new storytelling formats and successful adaptations of popular intellectual property.

On Sept. 15, Webtoon struck a deal with The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) to make over 35,000 comics from the entertainment giant's beloved brands -- including Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar -- available via a single digital subscription.

"These milestones mark a powerful next step, creating a strong foundation as we remain focused on becoming the global destination for comics of all kinds," Webtoon CEO Junkoo Kim said in a press release.

Webtoon is hoping the collaboration with Disney will help to stem a decline in its user base. The online comics platform lost 14.5 million active users compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Webtoon's profitability also deteriorated. Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell to $5.1 million, down from $28.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Management offered a tepid near-term sales outlook

Investors should brace for further declines in the fourth quarter. Webtoon expects its Q4 revenue to decrease by 2.3% to 5.1% on a constant currency basis to between $330 million and $340 million.

Should you invest $1,000 in Webtoon Entertainment right now?

Before you buy stock in Webtoon Entertainment, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Webtoon Entertainment wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $624,230!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,187,967!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,069% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.