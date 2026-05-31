Why a Wealth Manager Made This $155 Million Asset Manager Stake Its Largest Holding

Key Points

Schneider Downs Wealth Management added 65,025 shares of Federated Hermes last quarter; the estimated trade value was $3.56 million.

The quarter-end position value increased by $16.04 million, reflecting both share purchases and price appreciation.

The transaction represented a 0.39% increase relative to 13F reportable AUM.

Federated Hermes now represents roughly 17% of fund AUM.

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Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors increased its position in Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) during the first quarter, acquiring an estimated $3.56 million in shares based on average quarterly pricing, according to a May 14, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 14, 2026, Schneider Downs Wealth Management increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 65,025 shares during the first quarter. The estimated value of these purchases was $3.56 million, based on the mean closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position rose by $16.04 million, reflecting both the additional shares and market movement.

What else to know

This buy brought the Federated Hermes stake to 17% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP's 13F reportable AUM as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:FHI: $154.70 million (17.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT:SPDW: $82.39 million (9.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VO: $70.65 million (7.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT:MMIT: $62.18 million (6.9% of AUM) NYSEMKT:SCHG: $47.79 million (5.3% of AUM)

As of Friday, shares of Federated Hermes were priced at $56.06, up 32% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 28% gain in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of Friday) $56.06 Market Capitalization $4.3 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.86 billion Net Income (TTM) $398.54 million

Company Snapshot

Federated Hermes, Inc. offers asset management services, including equity, fixed income, balanced, and money market mutual funds, as well as separate account management for institutional and individual investors.

The company generates revenue primarily through management fees and advisory services, leveraging both fundamental and quantitative investment strategies across global markets.

Its primary clients include individuals, high net worth investors, institutional clients (such as pension funds and government entities), and registered investment advisors.

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a leading asset management holding company with a diversified suite of investment products and a global client base. The firm’s scale and expertise in both active and quantitative investment strategies underpin its competitive position in the asset management industry. Consistent profitability and a stable revenue stream from management fees provide a resilient business model.

What this transaction means for investors

This purchase looks like a vote of confidence in a business Schneider Downs already knows well. What's particularly interesting is that Federated Hermes stands as the firm's largest disclosed position, ahead of a lineup otherwise dominated by ETFs and diversified market exposures. That concentration suggests the wealth manager sees something attractive in owning the asset manager itself, not just its products.



The timing makes sense. Federated Hermes recently reported record assets under management of $907.1 billion, including a record $684.7 billion in money market assets and a record $100.8 billion in equity assets. Revenue climbed 13% year over year to $479 million as higher money market and equity balances boosted fee generation. CEO J. Christopher Donahue highlighted record gross sales and positive equity fund flows, and the company also raised its quarterly dividend by nearly 12% and repurchased $66 million of stock during the quarter.



Federated benefits when investors park cash in money market funds, but it is also seeing renewed momentum in higher-fee equity strategies. If interest rates remain elevated and asset gathering continues, the company could have multiple paths to growth while returning capital through dividends and buybacks.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.