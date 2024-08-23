Why Is Waste Connections (WCN) Up 5.1% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Waste Connections (WCN). Shares have added about 5.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Waste Connections due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Waste Connections Beats on Q2 Earnings

Waste Connections, Inc. reported solid second-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimates.

Waste Connections’ adjusted earnings (excluding 17 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.2 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.1% and increased 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $2.2 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.4% and rose 11.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Segmental Revenues

The Solid Waste Collection segment’s revenues increased 6.6% year over year to $1.6 billion and met our estimate. The Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer segment’s revenues grew 9.7% from the year-ago quarter to $756.1 million and surpassed our estimate of $434.2 million.

The Solid Waste Recycling segment’s revenues increased 65.1% on a year-over-year basis to $63.3 million. The figure outpaced our estimate of $43.5 million. The Intermodal and Other segment’s revenues rose 24.4% from the year-ago quarter to $49.1 million, which beat our estimate of $34.9 million.

Further, the E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery, and Disposal segment’s revenues soared more than 100% from the year-ago quarter to $123.6 million, surpassing our estimate of $60.9 million.

Operating Results

Adjusted EBITDA in the reported quarter was $731.8 million, up 16.4% from the year-ago quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 32.6%, which increased 150 basis points from the year-ago quarter.

Operating income totaled $424.7 million, higher than the year-ago figure of $344.1 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Waste Connections exited the second quarter of 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $78.7 million compared with $78.4 million at the end of the preceding quarter. The long-term debt was $6.7 billion, flat with the previous quarter.

In the reported quarter, WCN generated $574.4 million in cash from operating activities. The adjusted free cash flow was $402.6 million. Capital expenditure totaled $218.4 million. The company paid out $65.3 million worth of dividends in the quarter.

Updated 2024 Outlook

For 2024, Waste Connections anticipates revenues of $8.85 billion. WCN’s adjusted EBITDA and margin are expected to be $2.90 billion and 32.8%, respectively.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended downward during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, Waste Connections has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Waste Connections has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.