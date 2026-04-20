Why Warren Buffett Still Isn't Seeing Bargains in the Market

Key Points

Many stocks were in correction territory at the end of the first quarter.

Warren Buffett, however, hasn't seen great buying opportunities of late.

Stocks are trading at high valuations, and investors should be careful when buying at elevated levels.

10 stocks we like better than Berkshire Hathaway ›

The stock market has been picking up steam recently on hopes that the war in Iran may soon come to an end. However, at the end of the first quarter, the S&P 500 was down 4.6%, and many stocks were struggling. But despite the decline in the overall market at the time, Warren Buffett had indicated that he hadn't seen much of a reason to be all that bullish on stocks.

Although many investors may have believed otherwise, given the recent rally and the S&P 500 hitting new records, the Oracle of Omaha has remained largely cautious with respect to the overall market. But why?

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The dip this year was nothing significant for Buffett, who's seen greater pullbacks in the past

Buffett has been invested in the stock market for decades, and although stocks briefly fell into correction territory and were down 10% or more from recent highs this year, he said he wasn't finding anything to buy. Buffett, after all, has seen more significant declines over the years, stating in an interview that, "this is nothing."

His company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB), has been loading up on cash rather than buying stocks. Currently, it has more than $370 billion in cash and short-term investments available to pursue investment opportunities, but management clearly isn't overly excited. While Berkshire has been buying some stocks, it's been selling a lot more, as the company's cash stockpile has been rising significantly over the past couple of years.

While Berkshire is technically under a new CEO, Greg Abel, it still takes a similar value-oriented approach to deciding which stocks to buy as it did under Buffett.

Valuations are high, and investors should tread carefully

Entering this week, the S&P 500 has reversed its gains and is now up over 4% since the beginning of the year. For three consecutive years, it has outperformed its long-run average of a 10% gain, and there have been concerns of valuations becoming too high for many stocks. Currently, the average stock on the S&P 500 trades at more than 25 times its trailing earnings. The recent pullback in the markets may have created some modest opportunities, but for a value investor such as Buffett, stocks would need to fall far lower for them to be compelling buys.

Chasing rising stocks can be risky, as they can be vulnerable to significant corrections later on, and so investors should be careful. One of the safer options to consider these days may simply be to invest in Berkshire's stock, knowing that management will take a cautious approach when picking investments.

Should you buy stock in Berkshire Hathaway right now?

Before you buy stock in Berkshire Hathaway, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Berkshire Hathaway wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $524,786!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,236,406!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 994% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 199% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 20, 2026.

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.