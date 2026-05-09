Why Warby Parker Stock Soared This Week

Key Points

Warby Parker's first-quarter performance impressed investors.

A forthcoming product launch could accelerate the company's growth.

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Shares of Warby Parker (NYSE: WRBY) surged 28% this past week after the eyeglasses designer delivered upbeat sales results.

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Solid performance amid a challenging macroeconomic environment

Warby Parker's net revenue grew by 8.3% to $242.4 million in the first quarter.

The eyewear retailer opened 14 net stores during the quarter, bringing its total count to 337 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

Warby Parker's active customers, in turn, rose 4.8% to 2.69 million. People also spent more in the company's stores. Average revenue per customer climbed 6.9% to $331.

All told, Warby Parker's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) inched up 1% to $29.6 million, despite the negative impact of higher shipping and tariff-related costs.

The eyeglass maker also generated $8.4 million in free cash flow, helping its cash reserves swell to more than $288 million by the end of the quarter.

A new artificial intelligence (AI) growth driver

Warby Parker sees its full-year revenue growing 10% to 12% to between $959 million and $976 million in 2026, driven by 50 store openings. Management also forecast adjusted EBITDA of $117 million to $119 million, up from $95.2 million in 2025.

Warby Parker is gearing up for the launch of the intelligent eyewear it developed in partnership with Alphabet's Google later this year. The AI-powered glasses will feature Warby Parker's popular optical designs and Google's multimodal AI technology.

"We're excited to introduce what we believe will be the world's first truly intelligent AI glasses for all-day wear," Co-CEO Dave Gilboa said.

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Warby Parker. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.