This is Why WaFd (WAFD) is a Great Dividend Stock

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Based in Seattle, WaFd (WAFD) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -1.99%. Currently paying a dividend of $0.27 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 3.42%. In comparison, the Banks - West industry's yield is 3.12%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.54%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.08 is up 0.9% from last year. Over the last 5 years, WaFd has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 4.27%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. WaFd's current payout ratio is 40%, meaning it paid out 40% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

WAFD is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $3.06 per share, with earnings expected to increase 12.50% from the year ago period.

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, WAFD is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

