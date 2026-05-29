Why Is Vulcan (VMC) Down 8.3% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Vulcan Materials (VMC). Shares have lost about 8.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Vulcan due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Vulcan Materials Company before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Vulcan Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates on Pricing and Cost Control

Vulcan posted exceptional first-quarter 2026 results with adjusted earnings and total revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year. The quarter’s results reflect benefits realized from the aggregates-led business and consistent focus on its strategic disciplines. Besides, efforts to incorporate top-tier innovation and technology advancements also aided the quarter’s financial performance.

Vulcan’s Q1 Earnings & Revenues

VMC reported adjusted earnings of $1.35 per share in the first quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 by 20.5%. The figure climbed 35% from the year-ago quarter’s adjusted earnings of $1.00.



Quarterly revenues were $1.76 billion, up 7.4% year over year and ahead of the consensus mark of $1.67 billion by 5.2%. Aggregates shipments rose to 50.0 million tons, supported by large projects and continued strength in public construction activity.

VMC Delivers Solid Margin Growth

Profitability expanded faster than sales in the quarter. Gross profit increased 15.7% year over year to $422.7 million, helped by higher pricing and disciplined operating execution across the footprint. Operating earnings improved 17.2% to $265.4 million. Net earnings attributable to Vulcan rose to $165.5 million from $128.9 million a year ago, reflecting stronger operating leverage and a cleaner mix of contributions.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 8.8% to $447.1 million, and the adjusted EBITDA margin widened to 25.5% from 25.1%, highlighting modest but important margin expansion early in the year.

Vulcan Tightens Cost Structure as SAG Leverages

Below-the-line discipline complemented the operational gains. Selling, administrative and general (SAG) expenses were $135.7 million, modestly lower than the prior-year level of $138.3 million. SAG (as a percentage of revenue) improved year over year to 7.7% from 8.5%, signaling better overhead absorption.



Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization totaled $170.3 million compared with $186.4 million a year ago, and other operating expense, net, rose to $21.3 million from $8.0 million, partially offsetting the year-over-year operating gains.

Vulcan's Aggregates Engine Drives Profit

The Aggregates segment again did the heavy lifting. Segment sales increased 8.6% year over year to $1.45 billion, while segment gross profit climbed to $400.3 million from $357.3 million.



Freight-adjusted sales price improved to $22.80 per ton from $22.03 year over year and cash gross profit per ton rose to $10.93 from $10.63. Management pointed to widespread pricing gains and effective cost control, which lifted the segment gross profit margin 90 basis points to 27.6%.



Freight-adjusted revenues advanced to $1.14 billion from $1.05 billion, underscoring that growth was not just a function of pass-through freight. At the same time, freight-adjusted cash cost of sales per ton increased to $11.87 from $11.40, suggesting that execution and pricing had to work together to protect per-ton profitability.

VMC's Asphalt and Concrete Show Margin Gains

Performance in the non-aggregates portfolio improved meaningfully compared with the prior year. Asphalt segment revenues edged up to $215.8 million from $208.7 million, while gross profit more than doubled to $12.2 million, reflecting a sharply improved gross profit margin. Concrete also contributed to incremental profit. Segment revenues increased to $187.5 million from $177 million and gross profit rose to $10.2 million from $3.2 million, aided by margin expansion to 5% in the quarter.



Operationally, asphalt mix shipments increased to 2.3 million tons from 2.2 million tons and the segment’s sales price improved to $83.71 from $81.32. In ready-mixed concrete, shipments rose to 1 million cubic yards from 0.9 million cubic yards and the sales price was $190.45 compared with $189.38.

Vulcan’s Liquidity & Capital Return Highlights

Liquidity stayed solid, with cash and cash equivalents of $140.2 million at quarter's end. The company carried $197 million of short-term debt and $4.36 billion of long-term debt, and total debt to trailing-12-month adjusted EBITDA stood at 1.9x. The company exited the quarter with a balance sheet positioned for continued investment and shareholder returns. Net cash provided by operating activities was $241.1 million, and the company invested $176.5 million in property, plant and equipment during the period.



Vulcan returned $217 million through $149.5 million of share repurchases and $67.9 million of dividends, alongside $90 million of maintenance and growth project capital expenditures highlighted by management.

VMC Reaffirms 2026 Outlook

Management reiterated its full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook of $2.4-$2.6 billion and cited a healthy backlog supported by large projects and public construction activity.



Under the Aggregates segment, Vulcan expects continued improvement in cash gross profit per ton compared with $11.33 in 2025. Shipment growth is expected between 1% and 3% year over year. Freight-adjusted price improvement is projected between 4% and 6%. Freight-adjusted unit cash cost is expected to increase in the low single digits.



The total Asphalt and Concrete segment’s cash gross profit is expected to be approximately $290 million compared with $322 million in 2025. The outlook excludes California ready-mixed concrete assets held for sale. The Asphalt segment is expected to contribute about 85% of segment profit, while the Concrete segment is expected to contribute about 15%.



Vulcan expects SAG expenses to be between $580 million and $590 million compared with $564 million in 2025. Interest expense is expected to be approximately $225 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in fresh estimates.

VGM Scores

At this time, Vulcan has a average Growth Score of C, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a score of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, Vulcan has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.