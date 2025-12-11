Why Voyager Technologies Stock Was Winning This Week

Key Points

It announced a large new project from the Air Force and the launch of a joint research and investment collaboration with a university.

Both should enhance the company's knowledge base and market presence.

10 stocks we like better than Voyager Technologies ›

Two pieces of encouraging news from Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG) over the last several days have been propelling the company's shares higher. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the company's stock price had risen by xx% week-to-date as of Friday's mid-session trading.

Going to college

The first of the pair was Voyager's announcement on Monday that it had signed a joint investment agreement with the University of North Dakota. Under the terms of the pact, the company and the school will identify research and development opportunities that can mutually benefit both parties.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

This covers a wide range of potential subjects, including human space flight and orbital operations. The University is a partner of choice for this, as it is the only college housing a National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)-funded laboratory for the development of space suits.

Two days later, Voyager divulged that it had been awarded a contract by the Air Force Research Laboratory to develop next-generation intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (IRS) systems. Adding more juice to the announcement of the $21 million program, Voyager said these platforms would be enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI), a still-hot technology that excites investors.

A fine combination

Voyager is clearly capitalizing on its opportunities as a company at the intersection of cutting-edge technology and current defense sector demand. It wouldn't surprise me if the company were to announce subsequent, beneficial research partnerships or multi-million-dollar projects for the U.S. military. This is unquestionably a defense and space stock worth watching these days.

Should you invest $1,000 in Voyager Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Voyager Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Voyager Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $499,978!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,126,609!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 971% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 8, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.