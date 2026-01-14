Why Voyager Technologies Stock Surged Today

Key Points

Voyager Technologies has patented a method of producing fiber optic cable in space.

The new fiber will be "ultra-pure, wavelength-engineered" and cause "no interference or unintended spectral artifacts "

10 stocks we like better than Voyager Technologies ›

Leading the team of companies planning to build a privately owned Starlab space station to replace the International Space Station in 2030, Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG) arguably has the best chance of success and of beating out rival space companies Vast, Axiom Space, and Blue Origin as well. But this does leave one question open:

Once Voyager builds its space station in orbit... what does it plan to do up there?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Now we know: Voyager will manufacture fiber internet cable in space -- and the stock is up 8.8% as of 3 p.m. ET on the news.

Fiber internet in space

Voyager just announced it has patented "an extraterrestrial manufacturing method that produces larger, purer crystals essential to high-performance optical communications – the backbone of Earth's data centers and the AI-driven global economy." (Yes, you read that right. Space company Voyager just said it's an artificial intelligence stock).

Optical fibers, explains Voyager, are "fabricated from crystal structures," and the ones Voyager plans to manufacture in microgravity will be "as perfect as materials science can make them." Once manufacturing begins, Voyager will produce "ultra-pure, wavelength-engineered crystals [that cause] no interference or unintended spectral artifacts ... [enabling] faster, cleaner and more resilient optical communications, whether in data centers on the ground or networks in orbit."

What it means for Voyager stock

"Great idea!" you say. But when will Voyager start making money off of this? Well, management intends to send samples of the crystals it wants to produce to ISS in spring 2026, "to validate the method" described in its patent. Voyager first needs to ensure the method works, then determine how to scale manufacturing to create a viable business. Owning a space station should help with that.

Voyager plans to put Starlab in orbit no later than 2029.

Should you buy stock in Voyager Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Voyager Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Voyager Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $487,089!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,139,053!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 970% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 14, 2026.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.