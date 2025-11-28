Why Volatility in AI Stocks Can Become Your Advantage

Artificial intelligence is driving one of the strongest and most important investment cycles in decades. As we enter this new era with enormous potential, innovation is accelerating, and spending is increasing at a remarkable pace.



The companies leading this transformation are shaping the future of business and the economy. Every week brings a new leap forward and another reminder that AI is not a passing trend but a long-term growth engine.



Yet the most important thing for investors to understand is this: the path forward will not be smooth.



AI stocks have entered a period of renewed volatility, driven by shifting sentiment, bubble talk, and sharp rotations. That may feel uncomfortable in the moment, but for disciplined investors, it is also the source of some of the best opportunities in the market today.



This is a moment to lean in, not pull back.



THE DEALS AND THE DOLLARS: AI Is a Trillion-Dollar Opportunity



To understand why volatility should not scare investors away, look at the scale of what is happening beneath the surface.



AI is attracting long-term spending commitments, with some analysts placing total global investment (including infrastructure) above $1.4 trillion this year.



This capital cycle touches everything: cloud computing, semiconductor manufacturing, advanced networking, energy supply, enterprise software, robotics, and consumer applications.



The largest companies in the world are driving this surge:



OpenAI and Microsoft – The partnership continues to shape the industry's direction. Each new product cycle integrates deeper into Azure, productivity software, cybersecurity, and enterprise workflows. These upgrades demand massive increases in compute power, which, in turn, fuel more cloud buildouts and more semiconductor production.



Mag 7 Dominance – Alphabet is expanding its Gemini model ecosystem, Amazon is deploying enormous training clusters and enterprise AI services, and Meta is building one of the largest AI compute infrastructures on the planet. Nvidia remains the linchpin of global AI hardware, while Apple is pushing forward on device-level AI that will reach hundreds of millions of consumers.



This is not hype. These are firm capital commitments from the most profitable companies on earth.



And they are sending one message: AI will reshape the economy for years to come.



VOLATILITY RETURNS: Bubble Talk and Sharp Selloffs



Despite this record spending, AI stocks have seen bouts of sharp volatility. Concerns about stretched valuations, sentiment swings, and talk of an "AI bubble" have triggered sudden selloffs, especially among smaller semiconductor names, cloud software providers, and early-stage AI platform companies.



Investors should recognize that this level of volatility is standard in the early stages of any major technology cycle. The same swings accompanied the rise of the railroads in the late 1800s and the internet in the late 1990s.



History shows that markets often overshoot in the early stages of a significant technology cycle. Optimism builds too quickly, corrections follow, and the underlying trend continues. What looks like chaos is a predictable shakeout, the kind that clears out weak hands and sets the stage for the next leg of leadership.



Behind the headlines, demand remains robust, and the technology itself is advancing rapidly.



Continue . . .



------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



HOW INVESTORS CAN BENEFIT: Turning Volatility into Opportunity



Periods like this are where disciplined investors can find the most compelling market setups. When fear causes broad selloffs, but fundamentals stay intact, the risk-to-reward improves dramatically.



Companies with strong positioning in the AI buildout begin to trade at far more attractive valuations.



This is where process matters, and stock pickers win big.



Use the Zacks Rank to Identify Real Earnings Strength – Even during pullbacks, the Zacks Rank highlights the companies with rising earnings estimates and improving outlooks. Those upward revisions often signal real demand tied to AI investment, whether that be in chips, cloud infrastructure, enterprise AI tools, or industry-specific applications.



The Rank helps investors separate durable stories from speculative noise.



Use Technical Analysis to Spot Turning Points – Charts reveal when selling pressure is fading, when momentum is shifting, and when buyers are returning. In fast-moving sectors like AI, early technical signals can be the difference between catching the next major trend or arriving late.



Price action often confirms what the fundamentals are already telling us.



When Both Align, Opportunity Expands – A strong Zacks Rank and constructive technicals often point to stocks ready to lead the next advance. This combination allows investors to capitalize on the enormous long-term AI story while managing risk effectively during volatile periods.



Many of the biggest winners in past technology cycles were accumulated when the market was shaking out weaker hands.



AI is no different, and we are in one of those moments today.



The AI Cycle Is Still Young



AI remains one of the fastest-growing and most transformative forces in the global economy. The spending is massive, the innovation is accelerating, and the adoption curve is steepening.



Volatility may grab headlines, but it does not change the underlying reality. The long-term AI opportunity is enormous, and the recent reset has created more attractive entry points for investors who know how to identify strength.



Understanding your risk, using the right tools, and focusing on companies with improving fundamentals can turn volatility in AI stocks into a meaningful advantage.



This is not a cycle to watch from the sidelines. It is a cycle to navigate and one that continues to offer significant upside for investors prepared to seize it.



Good Investing,



Jeremy Mullin

Zacks Stock Strategist



Jeremy Mullin is a stock strategist who combines the fundamental power of the Zacks Rank, technical analysis, and computer-driven trading to find the best trades.



¹ The results listed above are not (or may not be) representative of the performance of all selections made by Zacks Investment Research's newsletter editors and may represent the partial close of a position. Access grants you a comprehensive list of all open and closed trades.







This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.