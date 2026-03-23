Why Vitesse Energy Stock Slumped Today

Key Points

Vitesse Energy uses hedging to protect itself against oil price movements, but it's not perfect, and the stock still has exposure to oil prices.

Until there's a definitive cessation of hostilities, oil stocks are attractive to buy because they provide protection against a high oil price.

10 stocks we like better than Vitesse Energy ›

Shares in Vitesse Energy (NYSE: VTS) were down by 6.6% at 12:30 a.m. today, only to recover a little later in the afternoon. The move comes as the price of oil corrected in light of President Trump's commentary on a constructive dialogue with the regime in Iran. While Iran has denied that any negotiations have taken place, investors are pricing in a more favorable outcome to the conflict, and one that could take the pressure off of oil supplies.

Vitesse Energy's business model offers some protection

As an oil company with significant exposure to higher-cost oil in the Bakken formation (primarily North Dakota), Vitesse is sensitive to oil prices. Vitesse operates an unusual business model: it owns and operates only 9% of the wells in which it has an operating interest, with the rest coming from owning stakes in wells operated by other oil producers.

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The company uses hedging to protect against downside risk from falling energy prices (64% of its expected oil production in 2026 is hedged, as is 44% of its expected natural gas production).

In theory, the hedging strategy should isolate the risk in what the company does best: identifying, investing, and participating in productive oil wells in the Bakken. However, the reality is that oil producers, including the operators Vitesse invests in, will likely restrain activity if oil prices decline.

Where next for Vitesse Energy

Energy markets are likely to remain volatile, and Vitesse and other oil stocks offer protection until there is a firm resolution to the conflict; they are worth holding to protect a larger and broader portfolio of stocks.

Should you buy stock in Vitesse Energy right now?

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Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vitesse Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.