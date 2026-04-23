Why Vista Just Opened a $3 Million Position in Federated Hermes

Key Points

Acquired 54,815 shares; estimated trade size $3.00 million (based on quarterly average price).

Quarter-end position value increased by $3.11 million, reflecting both share purchases and price movement.

Transaction represented a 1.35% increase relative to fund’s 13F reportable AUM.

Post-trade: 54,815 shares held, valued at $3.11 million.

Federated Hermes now accounts for 1.4% of the fund’s U.S. equity holdings, placing it outside the fund’s top five positions.

10 stocks we like better than Federated Hermes ›

Vista Investment Partners II, LLC initiated a new stake in Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI), acquiring 54,815 shares in the first quarter, with an estimated transaction value of $3.00 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to an SEC filing dated April 23, 2026.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated April 23, 2026, Vista Investment Partners II, LLC reported a new position in Federated Hermes for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The fund bought 54,815 shares, with the estimated transaction value totaling $3.00 million based on the average closing price during the quarter. The quarter-end value of the stake was $3.11 million, reflecting both the share acquisition and price appreciation.

What else to know

This was a new position, with Federated Hermes representing 1.4% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management at quarter end.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:LLY: $10.41 million (4.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:NVDA: $7.33 million (3.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:MSTR: $6.83 million (3.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VOO: $6.37 million (2.9% of AUM) NASDAQ:KLAC: $5.98 million (2.7% of AUM)

As of April 22, 2026, shares of Federated Hermes were priced at $57.37, up 58.5% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 23.5 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.80 billion Net Income (TTM) $404.09 million Dividend Yield 2.39% Price (as of market close 2026-04-22) $57.37

Company Snapshot

Federated Hermes provides asset management services across equity, fixed income, balanced, and money market mutual funds, as well as separate account portfolios.

The company generates revenue primarily through management fees and advisory services, leveraging both fundamental and quantitative investment approaches.

Main clients include individuals, high-net-worth investors, institutional clients, pension and profit-sharing plans, charitable organizations, and government entities.

Federated Hermes, Inc. is an asset management holding company based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with operations in the United States and internationally. The firm provides a broad product offering through its subsidiaries to a diverse client base and manages both equity and fixed income investments.

What this transaction means for investors

When an institution opens a new position instead of just trimming or adding to its current holdings, it’s wise to take notice. In the first quarter of 2026, Vista Investment Partners II made a $3 million purchase in Federated Hermes. Its main firm (VIP, without the II designation) did the same thing to the tune of $4.7 million, reinforcing the signal.

What’s behind the bullish move? Federated Hermes had over $902 billion in AUM at the end of 2025, with earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 in Q4 alone. As of April 22, 2026, its shares are up 58.5% year over year, outpacing the S&P 500 by 23.5 percentage points. Some analysts predict that its revenue and EPS will surge even higher on its upcoming earnings report.

We can’t know with any certainty Vista’s reasoning, but there are a few clues. There’s something of a flywheel effect at play here, at least during periods of strong market growth. Positive performance attracts investors, which increases AUM, which increases fee-based revenue flow, which enhances Hermes’ reputation, which attracts more investors.

Of course, performance isn’t guaranteed. Markets can drop, which breaks the loop. Investors can park their money elsewhere.

With this in mind, a bet on Federated Hermes may seem like a bet on the broader stock market. While it’s not that simple, Vista’s recent purchase makes it a stock worthy of a closer look.

Should you buy stock in Federated Hermes right now?

Before you buy stock in Federated Hermes, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Federated Hermes wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $502,837!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,241,433!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 977% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 200% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 23, 2026.

Pamela Kock has positions in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.