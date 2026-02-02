Why Visa Stock Is Up Today

Key Points

Visa's revenue and profits are rising at an impressive pace.

The company's digital credentials should be even more important in the artificial intelligence era.

10 stocks we like better than Visa ›

Shares of Visa (NYSE: V) rose on Monday after the digital commerce leader reported solid growth metrics late last week.

As of 2:35 p.m. EST, Visa's stock price was up more than 3%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Visa benefits from the expansion of the global economy

Visa's net revenue climbed 15% year over year to $10.9 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31. CEO Ryan McInerney said the gains were fueled by "resilient consumer spending and a strong holiday season."

The total number of transactions processed on Visa's network increased by 9% to a whopping 69.4 billion. The payments giant saw particularly strong growth in its international operations, with cross-border volumes rising 12%.

All told, Visa's adjusted net income grew 12% to $6.1 billion. Its adjusted earnings per share, which were boosted by stock buybacks, jumped 15% to $3.17.

That bested Wall Street's estimates. Analysts had expected per-share profits of $3.14.

Visa is positioning itself for the future of commerce

During a conference call with investors, McInerney explained how Visa's offerings extend far beyond its traditional credit and debit cards.

The core of our consumer payments business is the Visa credential. It is much more than a physical card; it can be digital, in a wallet, online, mobile. It's the connection point to the Visa network on top of which we're able to layer all types of services, solutions, and access now totaling more than 5 billion Visa credentials.

Visa's credential-based strategy has it well-placed to benefit from the coming wave of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence innovations, such as stablecoin payments and agentic AI commerce. As such, shareholders can expect further share price appreciation in the years ahead.

Should you buy stock in Visa right now?

Before you buy stock in Visa, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Visa wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $450,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,171,666!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 942% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 2, 2026.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.