Why Virgin Galactic Stock Surged Today

What happened

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) jumped 9.3% on Tuesday after Swiss multinational investment bank UBS placed a buy rating on the aerospace company's stock.

So what

UBS analyst Myles Walton believes Virgin Galactic's share price could reach $25 in the year ahead. His price forecast represents potential gains for shareholders of more than 40%, compared to the stock's current price near $17.50.

UBS analyst Myles Walton sees plenty of upside for Virgin Galactic's investors. Image source: Virgin Galactic.

Walton says space tourism will become a $3 billion industry by 2030. In turn, he sees Virgin Galactic's annual ticket sales growing 300% annually through 2024. Walton also sees the company becoming a key player in the overall "space economy," which he believes could be worth as much as $805 billion within the next decade.

Now what

In addition to its first-mover status, Walton also highlighted some of Virgin Galactic's other key competitive advantages, including its marketing and brand-building expertise. Billionaire founder Richard Branson knows how to make a splash, and he's helped to position the company's offerings as a futuristic, top-flight experience for the well-to-do. "Going to space isn't routine," Walton said. "In fact, it's exceptional; but the entrance of billionaires into the space realm makes it more plausible now."

As a pioneer in what could be a massive new space-based market, Virgin Galactic has a tremendous growth opportunity before it. And if it can fulfill its awesome potential, its investors stand to be richly rewarded.

10 stocks we like better than Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.