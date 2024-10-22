Why VinFast Auto Stock Zoomed Nearly 12% Higher on Tuesday

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS) published news on its delivery figures, and this was met with great enthusiasm by Mr. Market. Investors hit the gas pedal hard on the upstart Asian electric vehicle (EV) maker, sending its share price almost 12% higher on the day. That was much better than the basically flat performance of the S&P 500 index.

Triple-digit delivery increase

Well before market open, VinFast announced that it delivered a total of 21,912 EVs in the third quarter of this year. That represented extremely strong year-over-year growth of 116% and quarter-over-quarter improvement of 66%.

Much of this was due to a very lively domestic market. VinFast said that it delivered more than 9,300 vehicles in September alone in its native Vietnam. The company didn't hesitate to add that this marked the first time that a Vietnamese EV maker outperformed every international competitor to take the No. 1 spot.

Speaking of the third quarter, VinFast also said that it would publish its financial results for that period before market open on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Keep your eyes on the road

VinFast was a hot stock after its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) last year, but investors have cooled on it recently due to a relatively steep Q2 loss. This latest news is surely going to revive interest in the company, although investors should bear in mind that it hasn't yet proven it can reliably turn a profit, and it continues to expand aggressively outside of Vietnam -- a costly endeavor. Still, it's an EV company well worth watching.

Should you invest $1,000 in VinFast Auto Ltd. right now?

Before you buy stock in VinFast Auto Ltd., consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and VinFast Auto Ltd. wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $880,670!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 21, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.