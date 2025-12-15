Why VinFast Auto Stock Motored Higher Today

Key Points

It just opened its first factory in the most populous nation in its region.

The Subang plant in Indonesia will produce several of the EV maker's models.

10 stocks we like better than VinFast Auto Ltd. ›

It was quite a memorable Monday in the short history of electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS). The company formally opened its first factory in Southeast Asia outside of its native Vietnam, and investors cheered the expansion. They collectively traded the company's U.S.-listed shares up by more than 5% on a generally gloomy day for the stock market.

Indonesian expansion

VinFast cut the ribbon on that new facility, located in Subang, Indonesia. It did so in a formal ceremony that included representatives of both the Indonesian and Vietnamese governments, in addition to company officials.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

VinFast had the accelerator firmly pressed for the factory project. In its press release trumpeting its opening, the company took pains to state that it was finished and operational only 17 months after its groundbreaking ceremony.

Initially, the plant's workers will assemble the company's VF 3, VF 5, VF 6, and VF 7 models, purely for the domestic market. VinFast added that new models scheduled for sale on the Indonesian market in 2026 will also be produced at the plant.

Worldwide ambitions

In the press release, VinFast wrote that the new factory "clearly reinforces VinFast's role in building the electric vehicle value chain in Indonesia, contributing to the elevation of Southeast Asia's position on the global EV industry map."

And of course, by extension, it gives the auto industry upstart a direct presence in the country, which is by far the most populous in the region with over 283 million inhabitants. The company has always had ambitious plans to be a global EV player, and the Subang plant is a highly encouraging sign that management is putting its money where its mouth is.

Should you buy stock in VinFast Auto Ltd. right now?

Before you buy stock in VinFast Auto Ltd., consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and VinFast Auto Ltd. wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $513,353!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,072,908!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 965% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 15, 2025.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.