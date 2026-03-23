Why Viking Therapeutics Stock Could Take Off Later This Year

Key Points

Viking's GLP-1 drug, VK2735, is currently in the midst of multiple clinical trials.

The company is evaluating whether it can be taken monthly for maintenance dosing.

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The anti-obesity drug market is getting crowded. Many healthcare companies are working on their own GLP-1 drugs in an effort to take market share, which could amount to billions of dollars in revenue. The race is one for companies to get to the market as quickly as possible with an approved treatment.

One stock that is in the thick of things right now is Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX). Although it doesn't have an approved drug just yet, it's moving in the right direction. And if it's successful, its shares could skyrocket.

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But even before it might obtain approval for its key drug, VK2735, there could be a catalyst that gives the healthcare stock a near-term boost, as the company could soon release data from a key clinical trial.

VK2735 could be used for maintenance dosing

Viking says that "based on exciting early data," the company recently initiated a study to assess the possibility of VK2735 being used as a maintenance dose. It's being tested as a monthly injection, and also as a weekly and daily oral medication.

The company says it expects to announce the results in the third quarter of this year. If they're promising, that could give the stock a significant boost. It could open up the possibility for VK2735 to more easily take market share from bigger GLP-1 players in the market, especially if it offers patients a competitive price point. Rather than simply starting on VK2735, patients who have already achieved significant weight loss could potentially seek out VK2735 for maintenance purposes.

Is Viking Therapeutics stock a good buy in 2026?

It has been an underwhelming start to 2026 for Viking Therapeutics. The stock is down 6% thus far, and it has declined 24% from its 52-week high of $43.15. The company doesn't generate any revenue today, and the hope around the stock centers largely around VK2735, and whether it will gain approval. Last year, the company incurred a net loss totaling $359.6 million.

However, the early indications are promising for VK2735, especially after the company recently completed a meeting with regulators and moved onto phase 3 trials for the oral version of the drug, while also referring to the data as "exciting" regarding the possibility of its use for maintenance dosing. Although VK2735 isn't approved yet and there's no guarantee that it will, if you are willing to take on some risk, I think Viking's stock could be worth buying, as it may be due for a big rally.

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David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Viking Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.