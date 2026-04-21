Why Vicor Stock Triumphed on Tuesday

Key Points

It handily beat the consensus analyst estimates for both revenue and profitability.

The two line items also rose powerfully during the quarter.

10 stocks we like better than Vicor ›

Mr. Market was clearly energized by power systems specialist Vicor (NASDAQ: VICR) on Tuesday. Investors flocked to the company's stock after it reported revenue and earnings that topped estimates. By the end of the trading day, the shares had risen by almost 10%.

Plugged in

That morning, Vicor reported that its net revenue for the first quarter of this year was just under $113 million. This is 20% higher than the company's take for the same period of 2025. Net income under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) improved far more dramatically, increasing by more than eightfold to land just shy of $21 million ($0.44 per share).

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Compounding those meaty growth rates, Vicor beat the consensus analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines. Collectively, prognosticators tracking the specialty tech stock were modeling revenue of barely over $109 million and per-share net income of $0.37.

Vicor is in vogue these days. The company said its backlog for the first quarter leaped 75% year over year to $301 million.

Strong momentum for the future

In the earnings release, Vicor quoted CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli attributing the impressive growth rates to "rising demand across high-performance compute, automatic test equipment, and industrial, aerospace, and defense applications."

In other words, the company's success and popularity aren't just coming from one or two customer clusters; they're impressively broad-based. That would give me hope that Vicor's prosperous times are set to continue.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.