Why Viasat Stock Crumbled by 16% This Week

Investors aggressively intensified the force of the market's gravity on satellite company Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) over the past few trading sessions. In the wake of a disappointing quarterly earnings report and a subsequent analyst price target cut, the company's shares sank. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, they ended the week down 16%.

Downward trajectory

The bears came for Viasat on Wednesday, just after the company unveiled its fiscal 2025 fourth-quarter results.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

The most striking aspect of the earnings release was the surprise net loss: Viasat's red ink for the period was $0.02 per share. The uncomfortable thing about this was that analysts' consensus estimate had been for a profit of $0.04 per share.

The company's top-line performance wasn't all that much to write home about either: The slightly under $1.15 billion it booked in revenue was essentially flat year over year. That result did top analysts' collective projection, but only by a little.

Investors might have been more forgiving of those weak results had the company not also announced a delay in the planned deployment of its latest satellites from the latter part of this year to early 2026. While this isn't a drastic change, a delay is a delay, and not beneficial to the business.

A fairly deep cut

With such factors in mind, on Thursday, Needham analyst Ryan Koontz pulled the lever on a price target reduction. In his view, Viasat will be trading at $16 per share a year from now, down from his previous estimation of $19 per share. This shift doesn't make him a bear, however, as he maintained his buy recommendation on the stock, which closed trading Friday at $9.15.

While I don't think investors should abandon Viasat just because of its surprise quarterly loss, I'd highlight the fact that it remains a quite speculative investment. If you feel the company has potential and want to own its shares, please be prepared for higher-than-average volatility.

Should you invest $1,000 in Viasat right now?

Before you buy stock in Viasat, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Viasat wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $640,662!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $814,127!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 963% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 168% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 19, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.