Why Viant Technology Stock Raced 12% Higher Today

Key Points

The two metrics also came in well above analyst estimates.

Ditto for the company's first-quarter revenue guidance.

10 stocks we like better than Viant Technology ›

Adtech company Viant Technology (NASDAQ: DSP) saw its stock take center stage on Thursday. Its shares rose by more than 12% on the day, thanks to a fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings report that featured crushing beats on both the top and bottom lines in the former period.

Adding ads

Viant also posted double-digit gains in both line items, another critical factor behind the investor reaction to its news being so positive. Specifically, its revenue soared 22% higher year over year to just over $110 million. Better, its net income not under generally accepted accounting practices (GAAP) increased by 37% to just under $19 million, or $0.22 per share.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Both figures were well above the consensus analyst estimates. Those pundits were collectively modeling a mere $63 million for revenue, and $0.13 per share for non-GAAP (adjusted) net income.

In its earnings release, Viant touted the durability of its artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled advertising platform as a major driver of growth during the quarter. Looking forward, it has high hopes for its recently launched Outcomes autonomous ad solution. This, it added, has the ability to "plan and execute campaigns autonomously by continuously evaluating proprietary data signals."

A beat on guidance, too

Viant's bullish outlook is reflected in its guidance for the current (first) quarter. It anticipates revenue of $83 million to $86 million, with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $8.5 million to $9.5 million. That top-line projection tops the average analyst estimate of $81.8 million.

I'm not seeing much to dislike in this earnings report, and the company's technology seems robust enough that we can assume Outcomes will be an additional growth driver. I think the market's reaction to the fourth-quarter numbers was fully justified; this stock looks poised to go even higher.

Should you buy stock in Viant Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Viant Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Viant Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $511,735!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,140,464!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 946% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 12, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.