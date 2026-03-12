Markets
Why Viant Technology Stock Raced 12% Higher Today

March 12, 2026 — 06:44 pm EDT

Key Points

Adtech company Viant Technology (NASDAQ: DSP) saw its stock take center stage on Thursday. Its shares rose by more than 12% on the day, thanks to a fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings report that featured crushing beats on both the top and bottom lines in the former period.

Adding ads

Viant also posted double-digit gains in both line items, another critical factor behind the investor reaction to its news being so positive. Specifically, its revenue soared 22% higher year over year to just over $110 million. Better, its net income not under generally accepted accounting practices (GAAP) increased by 37% to just under $19 million, or $0.22 per share.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Person on a couch smiling while using a smartphone.

Both figures were well above the consensus analyst estimates. Those pundits were collectively modeling a mere $63 million for revenue, and $0.13 per share for non-GAAP (adjusted) net income.

In its earnings release, Viant touted the durability of its artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled advertising platform as a major driver of growth during the quarter. Looking forward, it has high hopes for its recently launched Outcomes autonomous ad solution. This, it added, has the ability to "plan and execute campaigns autonomously by continuously evaluating proprietary data signals."

A beat on guidance, too

Viant's bullish outlook is reflected in its guidance for the current (first) quarter. It anticipates revenue of $83 million to $86 million, with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $8.5 million to $9.5 million. That top-line projection tops the average analyst estimate of $81.8 million.

I'm not seeing much to dislike in this earnings report, and the company's technology seems robust enough that we can assume Outcomes will be an additional growth driver. I think the market's reaction to the fourth-quarter numbers was fully justified; this stock looks poised to go even higher.

