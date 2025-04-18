Why Verve Therapeutics Zoomed 40% Higher This Week

Good news from the laboratory and a clutch of bullish analyst notes were the drivers behind Verve Therapeautics' (NASDAQ: VERV) big stock price leap this week. By the time the dust cleared, the biotech company's shares soared 40% higher over the period, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Verve's got nerve

Verve is a clinical-stage biotech, so its success depends on how it's progressing with its pipeline. The indications were quite encouraging this week when the company published initial data from a phase 1b clinical trial of VERVE-102, a drug targeting heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) -- a genetic disorder that causes high cholesterol levels -- and premature coronary artery disease.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

In the trial involving 14 patents, the treatment appeared to be efficacious, particularly in reducing low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) levels in the body. It was also well tolerated with no serious adverse events reported.

Following the news, analysts tracking Verve stock wasted little time publishing bullish new notes on the stock. Several raised their price targets with one -- Cantor Fitzgerald -- even upgrading its recommendation to the equivalent of a buy.

The bulls came out

Not every analyst was so hot on Verve in the wake of the readout; JPMorgan Chase pundit Eric Jospeh actually lowered his price target (to $16 per share from $19).

Generally, though, prognosticators greeted the development positively. BMO Capital's Kostas Biliouris, in reiterating his outperform (i.e, buy) recommendation, according to reports wrote in a fresh note that the drug's performance beat expectations, and its safety profile positioned it in "a wide therapeutic window."

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 792%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 153% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 14, 2025

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.