Why Vertiv Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Key Points

Vertiv missed Wall Street's sales and earnings expectations for the fourth quarter, but the company issued strong guidance.

Data-center demand is expected to continue powering strong sales and earnings growth in the current quarter.

10 stocks we like better than Vertiv ›

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) stock is surging Wednesday despite the company reporting weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The digital infrastructure company's share price was up 22.4% as of 2:30 p.m. ET and had been up as much as 25.2% earlier in trading.

Vertiv published its Q4 results before the market opened this morning and reported sales and earnings for the period that came in below Wall Street's targets. Despite softer-than-anticipated results for the last quarter, the company issued strong forward guidance.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Vertiv misses on sales and earnings in Q4

The average Wall Street analyst estimate had called for Vertiv to post earnings of $1.16 per share on sales of $2.89 billion in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, the business delivered a per-share profit of $1.14 on revenue of $2.88 billion. Revenue was still up roughly 23% year over year, and adjusted earnings per share tripled compared to the prior-year period. Results were still quite strong despite missing the average Wall Street forecasts, and the company's forward guidance has investors feeling very bullish.

Vertiv stock is surging thanks to encouraging guidance

For the current quarter, Vertiv is targeting sales between $2.5 billion and $2.7 billion -- with the midpoint of that guidance range coming in ahead of the average analyst estimate's call for sales of $2.56 billion. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings per share are projected to be between $0.95 and $1.01 -- a range that looks substantially more bullish than the average analyst estimate's call for a per-share profit of $0.96. Vertiv is seeing strong sales and margin tailwinds connected to infrastructure demand for artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, and these tailwinds look poised to continue powering performance this year.

Should you buy stock in Vertiv right now?

Before you buy stock in Vertiv, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vertiv wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,353!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,155,789!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 920% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 11, 2026.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vertiv. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.