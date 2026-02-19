Why Vertex Stock Zoomed Almost 6% Higher on Thursday

Key Points

It was the subject of a bullish analyst update.

In that note, pundit Adam Hotchkiss reiterated his buy recommendation and lofty price target.

10 stocks we like better than Vertex ›

Investors were snapping up shares of fintech stock Vertex (NASDAQ: VERX) on Thursday. That followed a rather glowing research update from an analyst at a prominent investment bank. With that in its favor, Vertex closed the trading day nearly 6% higher in price.

Price target boost

Well before market open, Goldman Sachs prognosticator Adam Hotchkiss published his new take on Vertex stock. He reiterated his buy recommendation on the company's equity and the existing $23 per share price target. That's almost 80% higher than the stock's most recent closing price.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

According to reports, Hotchkiss emphasized Vertex's numerous opportunities in the fintech space, including e-invoicing services. He also waxed bullish about the company's ability to draw value from targeted artificial intelligence (AI) investments.

Vertex has seen significant share price erosion, leaving it as a bargain on both valuations and price. Hotchkiss forecasts that the company will grow its net income this year compared to last.

Double-digit improvement

The analyst also pointed out that Vertex's 2025 revenue rose by 12% over the previous year, no mean feat given the company's long history (it was founded in 1978). I think the stock is a good play on its modest valuations and on its tendency to do well during periods of economic growth, like now. It's certainly worth considering as a buy.

Should you buy stock in Vertex right now?

Before you buy stock in Vertex, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vertex wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $420,595!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,152,356!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 899% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 19, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.