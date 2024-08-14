Why Verrica Pharma Is Rising In Pre-market?

(RTTNews) - Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) reported preliminary positive results from Part 2 of Phase 2 clinical trial studying VP-315, a potential first-in-class oncolytic peptide, for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma. All patients treated with VP-315 had a reduction in tumor size with an overall reduction of tumor size in all subjects of 86%. VP-315 was well tolerated with no reported treatment-related serious adverse events, the company said.

Ted White, CEO of Verrica, said: "We are encouraged by our preliminary results, which we believe support the use of VP-315 as a first line therapy for use in both a primary and neoadjuvant setting. We believe VP-315 has the potential to be a multi-billion dollar commercial opportunity for Verrica."

The company expects genomic and T-cell data in the first quarter of 2025 and plans to request an End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA to determine next steps for the development of VP-315 for the treatment of BCC in the first half of 2025.

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals are up 23% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

