Why Verizon Stock Soared Today

Key Points

Verizon is winning back customers from its rivals.

Management sees free cash flow rising to $21.5 billion in 2026.

10 stocks we like better than Verizon Communications ›

Shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) popped on Friday after the wireless leader reported its strongest subscriber gains in years.

By the close of trading, Verizon's stock price was up more than 11%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Back in the fight

New CEO Dan Schulman wants Verizon to "play to win." The previously lumbering telecom giant is responding to their chief executive's challenge.

Verizon delivered its highest quarterly net customer additions since 2019. It gained 616,000 postpaid phone and 372,000 broadband subscribers in the fourth quarter.

Schulman signaled that he intends to make it more difficult for rivals like AT&T and T-Mobile to wrestle away customers. "Verizon will no longer be a hunting ground for our competitors," Schulman said in a press release.

Verizon's total fourth-quarter operating revenue rose 2% year over year to $36.4 billion. The company's adjusted earnings per share declined by less than 1% to $1.09. However, that bested Wall Street's estimates, which had called for adjusted per-share profits of $1.06.

A solid growth forecast

All told, Verizon generated $20.1 billion in free cash flow in 2025. Management sees that figure growing roughly 7% to at least $21.5 billion in 2026, driven by 750,000 to 1 million retail postpaid phone net additions.

"We are exiting 2025 with strong momentum, delivered by a team that is intensely focused on winning through healthy volumes and fiscally responsible growth," Schulman said.

Should you buy stock in Verizon Communications right now?

Before you buy stock in Verizon Communications, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Verizon Communications wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $448,476!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,180,126!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 945% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 30, 2026.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends T-Mobile US and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.