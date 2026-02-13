Why Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile Are Beating the Market in 2026

For U.S. telecom giants, 2026 has gotten off to a great start. As seen below, Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), AT&T (NYSE: T), and T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) are all handily outperforming the S&P 500 Index.

Total returns for 2026 through Feb. 12 close:

Verizon: 23%

AT&T: 18%

T-Mobile US: 6%

S&P 500: 0%

This strength isn’t due to overall gains in the broader communications sector that these companies sit in, either. The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLC), a proxy for the sector’s performance, has a -3% total return in 2026. Rather, strong earnings reports from all three companies have contributed significantly to their strong starts to the new year.

Verizon Sees Best Post-Earnings Gain in Recent Memory

Verizon clearly stole the show in telecom with its latest earnings report, released on Jan. 30. Shares popped nearly 12% that day, marking Verizon's largest post-earnings gain in at least ten years. Sales grew by 2%, beating expectations, and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 also came in slightly better than anticipated. However, these modest beats weren’t what primarily drove investor optimism.

The company added 616,000 net postpaid wireless subscribers, its highest in the last five years. This is key, as these additions translate into recurring revenue over multiple periods.

The figure came in much better than the 417,000 net adds analysts forecasted. The firm’s guidance on this front also impressed. It expects 750,000 to 1,000,000 net additions in 2026, or between two and three times what it added in 2025.

Analysts continue to hold mixed views on Verizon, with the consensus price target implying around 1% downside in shares.

However, every price target tracked after earnings increased, demonstrating a consensus belief that the firm is moving in the right direction. Furthermore, Verizon has a 5.5% dividend yield, a strong contributor to its return profile.

AT&T’s Fiber-Postpaid Convergence Plan Keeps Winning

AT&T also impressed with its Q4 2025 earnings, released on Jan. 28. The stock gained 4.6% that day and posted 4% gains in the two following days. Revenue growth of 3.6% surpassed estimates, and adjusted EPS of 52 cents was around 13% better than expected. The company’s 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.25 to $2.35 also exceeded estimates.

Net postpaid wireless additions of 421,000 were essentially in line, but AT&T’s “convergence strategy” continues to be an area of strength. Now, 42% of AT&T’s fiber optic home internet customers are also postpaid wireless customers.

This is an impressive increase from 40% at the end of 2024, helping increase stickiness among the firm’s customer base.

The consensus price target of $29.88 implies only around 4% upside in the stock. However, the two targets released after the company’s report come in substantially higher, averaging $32.50.

This figure suggests that shares could rise by a solid 12%. AT&T’s significant 3.8% dividend yield is also a key factor to consider.

Analysts Eye +15% Upside After TMUS’s Q4 2025

Finally, T-Mobile received a solid 5% spike on the day of its Feb. 11 earnings release, and gained another 2.5% the next day. Sales growth near 18% beat estimates. But, the company’s net postpaid wireless subscriber adds of 962,000 fell short, and adjusted EPS of $1.88 also missed.

However, T-Mobile announced updates to its long-term outlook that overshadowed the weakness during the quarter. In 2027, the company now sees itself generating $81 billion in service revenue at the midpoint. This is a more than 7% increase versus prior estimates. The midpoint of its adjusted free cash flow estimate for 2027 also moved up over 8% to $20 billion.

Over the past year, T-Mobile has seen its share price move down moderately. This has led to a notable divergence between the stock’s price and analyst targets. The consensus target near $256 implies 19% upside in shares.

Targets updated after the firm’s report average to nearly the same level. T-Mobile’s 1.9% dividend yield is certainly not as enticing as that of its two competitors, but can still provide a meaningful source of income.

VZ, T and TMUS All Walk Away as Winners After Q4

Despite impressing for different reasons, all three of the U.S. telecom giants gave investors reason for optimism in their latest earnings. Looking ahead, Verizon’s turnaround story under its new CEO is particularly intriguing.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.