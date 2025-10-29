Why Verisk Analytics Stock Plummeted by Over 10% Today

Key Points

It published its latest set of quarterly results.

It was a mixed quarter for the insurance analytics specialist.

Well before market open on Wednesday, insurance industry analysis specialist Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ: VRSK) posted its third-quarter results. They obviously didn't please investors, as the stock suffered an over-10% sell-off in their wake on a day when the S&P 500 index traded flat.

One beat and one miss

Verisk's revenue for the period was $768 million, representing a nearly 6% increase over the same quarter of 2024. Net income not according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) only ticked up slightly, however. It landed at just under $241 million ($1.72 per share) from the year-ago profit of almost $239 million.

That bottom-line figure was high enough for a slight beat over the consensus analyst estimate of $1.70. Verisk whiffed on revenue, though, as those pundits were collectively modeling more than $776 million.

Much of its gains came from organic expansion in its business. The company quoted CEO Lee Shavel as saying that its "continued strategic engagement across the industry is opening new opportunities to partner with our clients and expanding our client base to new ecosystem participants."

Top-line guidance cut

While Verisk's trailing performance wasn't bad, the company's guidance left something to be desired. It reduced its estimates for full-year 2025 revenue, to $3.05 billion to $3.08 billion from the previous range of $3.09 billion to $3.13 billion. At least it left its adjusted-profitability forecast untouched; this stands at $6.80 to $7 per share.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

