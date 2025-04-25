Why VeriSign Stock Soared Friday

VeriSign (NASDAQ: VRSN) shares took off Friday morning after the company released first-quarter earnings and declared a dividend for the first time. Its solid results also allowed the company to raise revenue guidance for the full year.

Investors jumped into what has been one of the big stock market winners so far this year. Shares jumped 9.3% higher as of 11:35 a.m. ET, giving the stock a gain of 33% year to date.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

VeriSign is a big Warren Buffett holding

The initiation of a quarterly cash dividend surely made shareholders happy, too. That group of investors includes Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B).

VeriSign isn't what most investors would picture as a Buffett holding. The company manages internet domain names and provides critical internet infrastructure for managing and maintaining security. Buffett typically steers clear of technology stocks, but Berkshire has owned VeriSign for more than a decade, and it added to its VeriSign holding in the fourth quarter. That holding was valued at about $2.75 billion at the end of Q4, putting VeriSign just out of Berkshire's 10 largest holdings.

Shareholder-friendly moves

Buffett likely continues to be happy with VeriSign's business. The company saw both revenue and operating income grow almost 5% year over year. It raised 2025's full-year guidance for both of those metrics as well.

VeriSign also declared a cash dividend of $0.77 per share, giving the stock a forward dividend yield of about 1.1%. It also repurchased 1 million shares at an average price of $230 per share. Those are signs of a company with strong free cash flow. The share repurchases should continue, as VeriSign still had almost $800 million authorized for that purpose as of the end of the quarter.

This is a company that has been delivering consistent financial results with strong cash flow. And note that it should feel minimal impacts from the current tariff uncertainty. It's not immune to currency fluctuations and economic slowdowns, but it looks to be a good stock to own right now.

Should you invest $1,000 in VeriSign right now?

Before you buy stock in VeriSign, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and VeriSign wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $591,533!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $652,319!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 859% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 158% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 21, 2025

Howard Smith has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway and VeriSign. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.