Why Is Veralto (VLTO) Up 3.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Veralto (VLTO). Shares have added about 3.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Veralto due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Veralto Corporation before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

VLTO Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates

Veralto's fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results were objectively solid, marked by earnings growth, margin resilience and strong cash generation.

Veralto reported adjusted earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.1% and increasing 9.5% from the prior year. This marked the fourth consecutive quarter of earnings beats, reinforcing the company’s reputation for execution discipline.

Revenues for the quarter rose 3.8% year over year to nearly $1.4 billion. While this reflected steady demand across end markets, it came in slightly below market expectations. Core sales growth, which strips out currency and acquisition effects, was in the low-single-digit range, indicating that organic momentum remained positive but not accelerating.

Profitability remained a key highlight. Adjusted operating profit increased to $343 million from $320 million a year earlier, while adjusted operating margin expanded to 24.6% from 23.8%. On a reported basis, operating margin stood at 22.6%, largely stable year over year.

Segment-wise, Water Quality revenue increased about 4% year over year to $846 million, while Product Quality & Innovation sales grew 3% to $550 million. Both segments maintained strong operating margins near the mid-20% range, underscoring pricing discipline and operating efficiency.

VLTO’s Full-Year 2025: Consistency Over Flash

For full-year 2025, Veralto delivered revenues of $5.5 billion, up 6% from $5.2 billion in 2024. Core sales growth for the year came in at 4.7%, reflecting stable demand across industrial, municipal and consumer end markets.

Adjusted earnings per share rose to $3.9 from $3.54 a year earlier, representing approximately 10% year-over-year growth. Reported diluted EPS increased to $3.76 from $3.34, supported by margin resilience and lower interest expense.

Adjusted operating margin for the year improved to 24.3%, up from 24.1% in 2024, while reported operating margin remained solid at 23.2%. Operating profit increased to $1.28 billion from $1.21 billion, reflecting both volume growth and disciplined cost control.

Cash generation stood out. Operating cash flow rose to $1.08 billion from $875 million, an increase of more than 20% year over year. Free cash flow climbed to $1.01 billion from $820 million, with conversion exceeding net earnings, reinforcing the company’s strong financial quality.

The Water Quality segment generated full-year revenues of $3.32 billion, up roughly 6% year over year, with operating margin improving to 25.4% from 24.5%. Product Quality & Innovation revenue reached $2.18 billion, also up about 6%, though margins were largely stable at approximately 25%.

Currency headwinds reduced reported growth across both segments by more than one percentage point for the year, masking otherwise steady underlying demand trends.

VLTO's Q1'26 & FY26 Guidance

For the first quarter of 2026, management expects core sales growth from flat to low-single digits, signaling a slower start to the year. Full-year guidance points to low-to-mid-single-digit core sales growth and modest margin expansion, with adjusted earnings per share projected to grow at a mid-to-high single-digit rate.

The Bigger Picture

Veralto’s results reaffirm the company’s role as a high-quality, cash-generative operator rather than a cyclical growth story. The recent share price weakness appears driven less by execution concerns and more by valuation recalibration amid conservative near-term growth expectations. In that light, the market’s reaction reflects a reassessment of pace, not performance.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended downward during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, Veralto has a average Growth Score of C, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with an A. However, the stock has a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Veralto has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Veralto is part of the Zacks Waste Removal Services industry. Over the past month, Waste Management (WM), a stock from the same industry, has gained 7.7%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended December 2025 more than a month ago.

Waste Management reported revenues of $6.31 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +7.1%. EPS of $1.93 for the same period compares with $1.70 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Waste Management is expected to post earnings of $1.76 per share, indicating a change of +5.4% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -0.2% over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Waste Management. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of B.

