Why Veracyte Stock Is Skyrocketing Higher This Week

Key Points

Veracyte grew revenue by 21% in Q1 and saw earnings per share quadruple from last year, as margins ballooned.

Sales for the company's main prostate and thyroid cancer-detecting tests continue to grow by double-digit rates.

On top of this steady growth, Veracyte's pipeline of new tests could bring a new wave of growth for the company.

10 stocks we like better than Veracyte ›

Shares of leading diagnostics platform and cancer-detecting genomic test provider Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) are up 23% over the last week as of market close Thursday, after the company reported excellent first-quarter earnings earlier in the week. Veracyte's sales grew by 21%, and its earnings per share quadrupled, as its net income margin improved from 6% to 21% year over year. Both of these figures soared past Wall Street's estimates. Management guided for sales growth between 13% and 14% in 2026, with margins remaining robust.

It was an all-around great quarter for Veracyte, as the company announced:

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

its largest product, Decipher (for detecting prostate cancer), grew sales by 24%

its second-biggest product, Afirma (for thyroid cancer), saw revenue rise 12%

it readies Prosigna (for breast cancer) for a commercial launch by midyear

TrueMRD should launch in Q2, with its first indication targeting muscle-invasive bladder cancer

TrueMRD has over 50 studies in testing, analysis, contracting, or planning across numerous oncologies

Overall, Veracyte's Q1 results show that it has not only become one of the first consistently profitable cancer-detection stocks in its niche but is poised to build upon its leadership position, with numerous new products and indications on the way. Noting that Decipher and Afirma hold 33% and 38% market shares in their respective prostate and thyroid cancer-detection niches, Veracyte has become a must-have for physicians. In fact, Veracyte's tests have become the standard of care following their inclusion in the National Comprehensive Cancer Network's guidelines.

Now increasingly cash-generative and home to a net cash balance of nearly $400 million versus a market cap of only $3.3 billion, Veracyte is in an excellent position to continue succeeding far into the future. Whether it makes a tuck-in acquisition or waits out its pipeline of next-gen tests, Veracyte is an intriguing growth stock at 30 times free cash flow (after accounting for stock-based compensation).

I'll be watching Veracyte closely this year and may consider opening a starting position in the company, buying it in thirds over time, and holding it for the long haul.

Should you buy stock in Veracyte right now?

Before you buy stock in Veracyte, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Veracyte wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $476,034!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,274,109!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 974% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 8, 2026.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.