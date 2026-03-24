Why Venture Global Stock Rose Today

Key Points

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley expect solid gains for Venture Global's shareholders.

Conflict in the Middle East is making U.S.-produced energy more valuable.

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Shares of Venture Global (NYSE: VG) rose on Tuesday, as analysts rushed to raise their price targets for the liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer.

By the close of trading, Venture Global's stock price was up more than 5%.

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Venture Global's stock is a buy, according to these investment banks

Analysts at Goldman Sachs reiterated their buy rating on Venture Global's stock. They also lifted their target price to $18.50 per share from $15.

With the energy stock closing at $16.60 on Tuesday, Goldman's new price forecast represents potential gains of over 11% for investors who buy shares now.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley are even more bullish. The investment bank sees Venture Global's shares rising nearly 33% to $22, fueled by surging natural gas prices.

With about 30% or more of its 2026-2029 cargo sales available for purchase, analyst Devin McDermott estimates that every $1 increase in the price of a British thermal unit (Btu) of gas could spike Venture Global's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) by as much as $625 million.

Delivering essential energy at a critical time

Natural gas prices have soared along with oil prices amid conflict in the Middle East over the past several weeks. With the Strait of Hormuz -- a vital waterway for energy transports -- largely closed, and attacks on crucial natural gas facilities in Qatar and other countries reducing production, the need for reliable LNG shipments has become only more urgent.

As one of the largest LNG exporters in the U.S., Venture Global is well-positioned to help satisfy rising demand for dependable energy supplies.

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.