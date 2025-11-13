Why Veeva Systems (VEEV) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed the most recent trading day at $291.70, moving -1.77% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.66%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.65%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.29%.

The provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry's stock has climbed by 3.33% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 6.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.64%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Veeva Systems in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 20, 2025. On that day, Veeva Systems is projected to report earnings of $1.95 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.43%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $791.88 million, up 13.25% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.78 per share and a revenue of $3.14 billion, demonstrating changes of +17.88% and +14.26%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Veeva Systems. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Veeva Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Veeva Systems is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 38.18. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 34.81 of its industry.

Investors should also note that VEEV has a PEG ratio of 1.63 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Medical Info Systems industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

