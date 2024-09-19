News & Insights

BioTech
VNDA

Why Is Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Falling In Pre-market?

September 19, 2024 — 07:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) said, on September 18, the FDA declined to approve New Drug Application of tradipitant for the treatment of symptoms in gastroparesis, providing the company with a Complete Response Letter. Vanda said it will continue to pursue the marketing authorization for tradipitant and will continue to support the expanded access program.

Vanda believes that the tradipitant application has met the substantial evidence of efficacy standard with a favorable benefit risk profile for the treatment of patients with gastroparesis.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals are down 10% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VNDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.