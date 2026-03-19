Why Is Valmont (VMI) Down 11.9% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Valmont Industries (VMI). Shares have lost about 11.9% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Valmont due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Valmont Industries' Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

Valmont reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $4.92 per share, a roughly 28.1% rise from the year-ago quarter figure of $3.84. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.95.

The company’s revenues in the fourth quarter were $1,038.3 million, up 0.1% year over year. It also fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,046.9 million.

Segment Review

Fourth-quarter revenues in the infrastructure segment rose about 7.2% year over year to $819 million, missing our estimate of $825.8 million. Sales were driven by solid utility sales growth and steady sales in other North America infrastructure products.

Utility sales increased 21%, driven by favorable pricing and higher volumes. A sharp decline in Solar sales, following the company’s earlier decision to withdraw from select markets, along with Asia-Pacific market softness, offset the growth.

Agriculture revenues declined about 19.9% year over year to $222.7 million. However, the metric outperformed our estimate of $213.6 million. The decline was primarily due to softer demand for irrigation equipment and ongoing macroeconomic challenges in key markets. International sales were further pressured by Middle East project sales timings and Brazil market softness.

Financials

The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $187.1 million. For the fifty-two weeks ended Dec. 27, 2025, cash provided by operating activities was $456.5 million, down around 20% year over year. VMI returned $85.6 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in the reported quarter. The company invested $40.8 million as capital expenditure for its growth strategic initiatives.

2026 Outlook

Valmont introduced its full-year 2026 guidance. The company anticipates net sales of approximately $4.2-$4.4 billion, with infrastructure-segment revenues of roughly $3.25-$3.4 billion and agriculture-segment revenues of around $0.95-$1 billion. For earnings per share, the outlook specifies a range of $20.5 to $23.50. VMI anticipates capital expenditure in the $170-$200 million range. The company also expects its effective tax rate for the year to approximate 26%.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted -5.22% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Valmont has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a C. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a score of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, Valmont has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.