Markets
VAL

Why Valaris Limited Stock Took it on the Chin Today

February 17, 2026 — 05:40 pm EST

Written by Eric Volkman for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

What a difference one week is making in the life of offshore contract drilling services specialist Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL). A mere eight days after announcing it was being acquired for a premium, the company's share price fell by more than 7% on Tuesday. Investors were disquieted by the delay in their company's latest earnings release, and were likely concerned about the acquirer's share price slide during that trading session.

Post-acquisition adjustments

Before market open that morning, Valaris announced the delay. It said it has rescheduled its release of fourth-quarter results to this Thursday, Feb. 19. The company also cancelled its planned conference call to discuss the period.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Oil tanker approaching a sea oil rig.

Image source: Getty Images.

While neither move is unusual for a business in the process of being acquired, investors like to have as much information as possible about the companies they invest in. It's not unusual in a "merger of equals" -- as the all-stock, $5.8 billion deal with energy sector peer Transocean can easily be considered -- the resulting, unified company soon stops breaking out the results of its newly absorbed asset.

The two companies announced the deal last Monday. They said that their combination would be owned approximately 53% by current Transocean shareholders, with the remainder held by Valaris investors.

Where Transocean goes...

Additionally, since this is an all-stock deal, its value hinges on the price of Transocean. On Monday, largely due to concerns about oil price weakness in the coming months, investors traded out of that company's stock, leaving it with a 6% decline.

I believe that the Valaris story is over, and there's little point in trying to profit from the shares now. The combined Transocean/Valaris will be a powerhouse in the offshore segment, but I'd hold off on investing until we get a better sense of how the merger is being implemented.

Should you buy stock in Valaris right now?

Before you buy stock in Valaris, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Valaris wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 17, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Transocean. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VAL
RIG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.