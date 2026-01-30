Why USA Rare Earth Soared and Then Crashed This Week

Key Points

Management expects to generate significant profits and cash flow in a few years.

Investors were reminded of the political risk inherent in direct governmental involvement in the private sector.

It was a wild week for rare-earth stocks, and the drama was led by USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR). Here's how the stock ended up down 10.9% by Friday morning.

USA Rare Earth soars and then slumps

The company started the week by announcing it had entered a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the U.S. Government, under which it would receive $277 million in Federal Funding and a $1.3 billion senior secured loan under the CHIPS Act. In conjunction with the LOI, the company arranged for a $1.5 billion private investment in stock from private investors "anchored by Inflection Point."

The investment helps derisk USA Rare Earth's business plan (which involves producing magnets before developing the Round Top rare-earth deposit in Texas) and also helps secure a domestic supply of rare-earth magnets made with non-China-sourced materials.

Management immediately updated the market on its expectations for 2030:

Mining and processing volume of 8,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) (including Round Top), compared to previously being contingent on a capital raise

Metal making volume of 27,500 tpa compared to a previous estimate of 2,000 tpa

Most importantly, magnet magnet-making capacity of 10,000 tpa compared to a previous estimate of 4,800 tpa.

Financial targets of $2.6 billion in revenue,$1.2 billion in earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortization ( EBITDA ), and free cash flow of $900 million.

Why the stock fell afterwards

The announcement is positive, but there are two considerations here. First, speculation over a deal has been high since its peer, MP Materials, received investment as part of a public-private partnership announced in July. As such, there's no doubt a lot of speculative money was already in the stock waiting to sell on the news.

Second, a Reuters article claimed that the Government is moving away from negotiating price floors with rare-earth companies. That signals a change of approach (the MP Materials deal did contain price floors), which, if consistent with ongoing policy, suggests a less accommodating environment for the company.

