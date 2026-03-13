Why Ur-Energy Stock Was Rising This Week

Key Points

It appears its main asset has much more potential than previously assumed.

This mitigated a yearly financial update that showed a top-line decline and a deeper net loss.

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Investors have been rather energized about Ur-Energy (NYSEMKT: URG) lately. That's due in part to greater visibility, as the uranium production and exploration company specializes in a material used for power generation that isn't petroleum. A business update also provided enough optimism to mitigate an annual earnings report that showed a deepening net loss.

Week-to-date as of early Friday morning, Ur-Energy's stock was up by 12%, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

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The nuclear option

The Iran war has, predictably, driven oil prices considerably higher. When this occurs, investors like to buy into alt-fuel stocks, such as nuclear power producers and companies mining non-petroleum energy sources. Ur-Energy -- which is both an active uranium producer and an exploration company seeking more -- fits the bill.

Compounding that, on Tuesday, the company published its 2026 results. For the year, Ur-Energy's sales dipped to $27.2 million from $33.7 million in 2024. The bottom line also worsened, deepening to over $75 million from the previous year's $52.7 million shortfall.

Fortunately, on the same day as the earnings release, Ur-Energy published an operational update on its flagship Lost Creek mine in Wyoming. A technical report issued by the company indicated that the facility's estimated life is longer than expected; it should yield uranium until mid-2039, notably past the original projection of 2036.

In financial terms, the net cash flow from Lost Creek is now estimated at over $442 million. That's well above the under $304 million in the last forecast.

In a powerful position

In that business update, Ur-Energy quoted CEO Steve Hatten as saying that "With only a relatively small portion of the property drilled to date, the potential scale and long-term growth prospects of Lost Creek remain compelling."

I'd agree with that, especially given the jump in projections from the new estimate. A fresh net cash flow estimate that's 45% higher than its predecessor makes the company compelling on its own; meanwhile, it's in an appropriate business for our times of strife.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.