Why Is UPS (UPS) Down 2% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for United Parcel Service (UPS). Shares have lost about 2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is UPS due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for United Parcel Service, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Earnings Beat at UPS in Q1

Quarterly earnings per share (excluding 5 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.07 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 but declined 28.2% year over year. Revenues of $21.2 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21 billion but decreased 1.6% year over year.



U.S. Domestic Package revenues of $14.1 billion (above our estimate of $13.8 billion) decreased 2.3% year over year, owing to an expected decline in volume. Revenue per piece grew 8.3% year over year. Segmental operating profit (adjusted) fell 44.1% year over year to $565 million. The adjusted operating margin for the segment was 4%.



Revenues in the International Package division totaled $4.54 billion (above our estimate of $4.38 billion), which increased 3.8% year over year, owing to a 10.7% increase in revenue per piece. Segmental operating profit (adjusted) totaled $551 million, down 15.7% year over year. The adjusted operating margin for the segment was 12.1%.



Supply Chain Solutions’ revenues of $2.53 billion (below our estimate of $2.81 billion) decreased 6.5% year over year, owing to a decline in volume in the Mail Innovations business. Operating profit (on an adjusted basis) rose more than 100% year over year to $206 million. The adjusted operating margin for the segment was 8.1%.



The overall adjusted operating margin was 6.2%.

UPS’ 2026 Outlook Reaffirmed

Management has reinstated full-year 2026 sales guidance, projecting revenues of approximately $89.7 billion, above the 2025 reported figure of $88.7 billion.



Adjusted operating margin is still expected to be around 9.6%. Capital expenditures are estimated to be around $3 billion, with dividend payments expected to be around $5.4 billion (subject to board approval). The effective tax rate is expected to be around 23%.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended upward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted 5.61% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, UPS has a average Growth Score of C, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a B. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, UPS has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.