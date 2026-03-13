Why Unusual Machines Stock Soared This Week

Key Points

Unusual Machines reported strong fourth-quarter 2025 financial results on Monday.

The company has consistently reported net losses, so investors considering an investment must be comfortable with the higher degree of risk.

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Extending its 21% climb during the first week of trading in March, Unusual Machines (NYSEMKT: UMAC) ripped even higher this week after the drone parts manufacturer reported strong fourth-quarter 2025 financial results on Monday.

According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Unusual Machines' stock rocketed 24% higher from the end of last Friday's trading session through the end of trading this week.

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Management is optimistic that this drone parts maker will fly higher

Reporting revenue of $4.9 million in Q4 2025, Unusual Machines grew sales 144% compared to the same period last year. Over the year, Unusual Machines also reported significant growth, doubling sales to $11.2 million in 2025 from $5.6 million in 2024.

Investors also took note of the company's progress toward profitability, as it narrowed its net loss per share to $0.74 in 2025 from a much steeper $3.84 in 2024.

Speaking to the company's achievements last year, Allan Evans, Unusual Machines CEO, stated the following in the letter to shareholders:

"2025 represented a turning point for Unusual Machines. During the year we financed and then rapidly expanded our operations. We executed against our strategy to build an enterprise sales business and have emerged as a leading domestic supplier of NDAA-compliant drone components."

NDAA-compliant addresses products that meet the strict guidelines set out in the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act, specifying which products the U.S. government can buy.

Is it too late to fly with Unusual Machines stock after its recent rise?

Despite Unusual Machines' strong performance in 2025, the company's consistent lack of profitability suggests significant investment risk. Fortunately, for those committed to gaining exposure to drone stocks, there are plenty of other options.

Should you buy stock in Unusual Machines right now?

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Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.