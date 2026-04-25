Why Unusual Machines Stock Rocketed Higher This Week

Key Points

Unusual Machines announced a $5 million order this week.

The company estimates it has a $3 billion to $5 billion market opportunity for the drone parts it produces.

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After descending more than 9% in March, shares of Unusual Machines (NYSEMKT: UMAC) have regained some altitude recently. According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Unusual Machines' stock rose 4% from the close of last Friday's market session through the end of trading yesterday, retreating from a more substantial rise of 14.5% that it had logged as of the end of trading on Thursday.

The primary catalyst for the stock's rise is the company's announcement this week of a substantial order.

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Securing a big order leads to a big rise in shares of Unusual Machines

On Wednesday, Unusual Machines announced it received a $5 million order from Powerus for counter-unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and related drone parts.

Speaking to the allure of working with Unusual Partners, Brett Velicovich, co-founder of Powerus, stated in the press release announcing the order: "I've seen firsthand how quickly drone threats evolve and what happens when systems fail in the field. We chose to work with Unusual Machines because they can deliver components we trust in real-world conditions."

Beginning in April, deliveries for the order are expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2026.

What's a drone-focused investor to do now?

For drone stock investors seeking growth opportunities, Unusual Machines is worth considering. The company reported $11.2 million in revenue for 2025, yet it recognizes a $3 billion to $5 billion market opportunity for drone parts manufactured in the United States -- such as the ones it produces. It's important to recognize, though, that there's no certainty the company will flourish, so potential investors must do their due diligence before deciding to land Unusual Machines stock in their portfolios.

Should you buy stock in Unusual Machines right now?

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Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.