Why Unusual Machines Stock Is Plummeting Today

Key Points

Unusual Machines posted a wider-than-expected loss in Q1, but sales came in much better than expected.

The company sees a very strong demand backdrop extending late into next year.

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Unusual Machines (NYSEMKT: UMAC) stock is sinking in Friday's trading. The drone-technologies company's share price was down 7.3% as of 3 p.m. ET. The S&P 500 was down 1% at that point in the daily trading session, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 1.1%. The stock had been off as much as 11.3% earlier in the day.

Unusual Machines reported its first-quarter earnings after yesterday's market close, posting a wider-than-expected loss and sales that beat the average Wall Street analyst estimate. Even with the big sell-off today, the company's share price is still up roughly 24% this year.

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Unusual Machines stock slips on wider-than-expected loss

Unusual Machines recorded a loss of $0.21 per share in the first quarter. Meanwhile, the average analyst estimate had called for a per-share loss of $0.10. On the other hand, revenue for the period came in at $8.09 million -- exceeding the average analyst forecast by roughly $2.56 million. Given that the business has been posting a loss for every dollar of revenue it generates, it's not surprising that the loss in Q1 came in higher than expected with revenue also coming in much higher than projected.

What's next for Unusual Machines?

While Unusual Machines didn't provide detailed forward guidance, management said that the business continued to operate in a supply constrained environment. Moreover, the company expects that demand will exceed supply deep into 2027 -- and that the integration of its Upgrade Energy acquisition will be a significant performance driver next year. The company sees a strong demand outlook for drones from the U.S. Department of Defense, and there wasn't much in Unusual Machines' Q1 report that suggested the business's trajectory had materially shifted for the worse.

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.