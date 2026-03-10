Markets
UMAC

Why Unusual Machines Stock Climbed Today

March 10, 2026 — 11:50 pm EDT

Written by Joe Tenebruso for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

Shares of Unusual Machines (NYSEMKT: UMAC) rose on Tuesday after the drone parts manufacturer issued a bullish long-term growth forecast.

A drone is flying above some trees.

Image source: Getty Images.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Scaling production

Unusual Machines raised capital via multiple stock offerings in 2025 to bolster its balance sheet and fund its expansion initiatives. The company ended the year with $142 million in cash and investments and no debt.

Now, the drone component maker is turning its focus toward scaling its manufacturing network to meet the soaring demand for domestically produced drones.

Unusual Machines' full-year revenue surged 101% to $11.2 million in 2025. Moreover, the drone stock's growth is accelerating. Fourth-quarter revenue increased 133% sequentially to $4.9 million.

Cash flow should grow along with the U.S. drone industry

Still, Unusual Machines is not yet profitable. It generated a net loss of $19.2 million in 2025. However, the company expects to produce positive operating cash flow by the end of 2026.

Unusual Machines also noted that the Defense Department's Drone Dominance program will help to expand its market opportunity to over $90 million in 2026 and $250 million in 2027.

"We believe the U.S. drone industry is still in the early stages of development, and the need for secure, domestic supply chains will continue to grow," CEO Allan Evans said.

Should you buy stock in Unusual Machines right now?

Before you buy stock in Unusual Machines, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Unusual Machines wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $530,233!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,119,682!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 955% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 10, 2026.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UMAC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.