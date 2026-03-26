Why Is Universal Insurance (UVE) Up 4.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE). Shares have added about 4.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Universal Insurance due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Universal Insurance Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates



Universal Insurance posted operating earnings of $2.17 per share in the fourth quarter of 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 66.9%. The bottom line improved more than eightfold year over year.

Behind the Headlines

Total revenue: $407.9 million in fourth quarter 2025, up 6% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.4%.



Net premiums earned were $363.4 million, up 4.3% year over year.



Direct premiums written was $483.7 million, up 2.7% year over year - Florida $332 million (down 3.1%); Other States $151.7 million (up 18.2%).



Combined ratio was 87.5% versus 107.9% in a year ago quarter.



Book value per share was $19.67, up 48.1% from $13.28 in 2024 end.



Policies in force were 895,927, up 4.7% year over year

Underwriting and Margin Performance

Fourth quarter 2025 performance was driven by sharp underwriting profitability improvement alongside earned premium growth. The net loss ratio fell to 61.3%, improving 2100 points from the prior-year quarter that included Hurricane Milton losses.



The expense ratio was 26.2%, deteriorated 60 basis points.



Combined ratio improved to 87.5% from 107.9%, translating to operating income of $90 million (22.1% margin) versus $9 million (2.3% margin) a year prior.

Geographic Mix and Portfolio Dynamics

Florida direct premiums written were $332.0 million while Other States reached $151.7 million. The 3.1% decline in Florida reflected disciplined market management (turning away unprofitable business) rather than competitive losses.



Policies in force increased 4.7% year over year to 895,927, with premiums in force up 3.3%. Management emphasized that retention "has never been better," supporting policy stability into 2026.

Investment Income and Capital Deployment

Net investment income was $19 million, up about 22% from $15.6 million. The company repurchased approximately 0.2 million shares in the fourth quarter for $6.9 million and announced a $20 million repurchase authorization through January 2028. A regular quarterly dividend of 16 per share was declared, payable March 13, 2026.

Balance Sheet and Capital Position

Invested assets were $1.5 billion; cash and cash equivalents were $408.9 million,



Unpaid losses and LAE decreased to $680.7 million from $959.3 million year over year, while total stockholders' equity rose to $551 million. Management characterized reserves as "the strongest they've been in our history," emphasizing robust capital to support growth and navigate volatility.

Management Outlook

Management noted that 90% of the 2026 first-event catastrophe tower was already placed with meaningful multi-year capacity secured for 2027. A 2026 actuarial rate study will kick off at the end of March 2026, with potential for targeted rate decline. Management emphasized that rate relief does not necessarily pressure earnings, given improving loss trends post-Florida reforms and potential reductions in reinsurance and expenses.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a upward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted 5.3% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Universal Insurance has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a C. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision looks promising. It comes with little surprise Universal Insurance has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Universal Insurance is part of the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. Over the past month, ProAssurance (PRA), a stock from the same industry, has gained 0.7%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended December 2025 more than a month ago.

ProAssurance reported revenues of $271.56 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -5.6%. EPS of $0.82 for the same period compares with $0.36 a year ago.

ProAssurance is expected to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +84.6%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) for ProAssurance. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

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UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC (UVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.