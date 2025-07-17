Why Unity Software Stock Keeps Going Up

Key Points Four separate analysts have recommended buying Unity Software stock in the last 24 hours.

Morgan Stanley has the most interesting advice, recommending the stock, but seemingly at a price substantially lower than it costs today.

Unity stock really is quite expensive for its growth forecast.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

More and more analysts are unifying behind a bull thesis on Unity Software (NYSE: U). Shares of the graphics software company rocketed 14% yesterday after Jefferies raised its price target to $35.

Today, three more analysts are chiming in on Unity -- and the stock is up 10.8% through 9:55 a.m. ET.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Valuing Unity stock

In a trio of notes this morning, UBS raised its price target on Unity stock to $33, with a neutral rating; Wedbush raised its price target to $39 with an outperform recommendation; and Morgan Stanley ended with a good news/bad news note:

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Cost writes today on The Fly that he's seeing "marked improvement" with Unity Ads sales up 15% to 20%. Unity has "produced a fundamentally more competitive ad product," says Cost, that's translating into tremendous sales growth.

Is Unity stock a buy?

But here's the weird part: Cost gives Unity stock an overweight rating, but only a $25 price target, which is below the $38 Unity stock costs today. So what's an investor to make of that?

Morgan Stanley might have made a typo, and meant to value Unity stock higher. Alternatively, what Cost might be trying to say is that Unity would be a buy... at the right price. And that's a sentiment I agree with.

With $308 million in trailing free cash flow and a $15.8 billion market cap, Unity stock now trades at a steep 51 price-to-free-cash-flow ratio. This seems expensive to me given most analysts forecast the company will grow FCF only about 26% annually over the next five years. But if you cut the stock's price 35% or so, to about $25 a share, $10.4 billion, or 33.5 times FCF, the valuation looks more attractive.

At that price, I might even buy some myself.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $444,437 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $39,897 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $674,281!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 14, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Jefferies Financial Group and Unity Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.