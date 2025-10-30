Why Unity Software Inc. (U) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Unity Software Inc. (U) ended the recent trading session at $36.13, demonstrating a -2.72% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.99%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.58%.

The company's stock has dropped by 3.03% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Unity Software Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 5, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Unity Software Inc. to post earnings of $0.17 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 154.84%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $447.59 million, indicating a 0.24% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.77 per share and a revenue of $1.8 billion, indicating changes of +145.83% and -0.72%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Unity Software Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 92.31% lower. Unity Software Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Unity Software Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 48.03. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 29.91.

It is also worth noting that U currently has a PEG ratio of 6.55. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.16 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.