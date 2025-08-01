Why Unity Software Inc. (U) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Unity Software Inc. (U) closed the most recent trading day at $31.86, moving -4.51% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.6%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 27.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.45%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.25%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Unity Software Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 6, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.25, indicating a 21.88% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $425.83 million, down 5.21% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.8 per share and a revenue of $1.79 billion, representing changes of +52.38% and -1.02%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Unity Software Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.85% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Unity Software Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Unity Software Inc. (U) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.