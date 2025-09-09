Why UnitedHealth Stock Is Soaring Today

Key Points A regulatory filing revealed UnitedHealth is on target to meet its Medicare Advantage enrollment targets.

The insurer's bottom line is directly affected by the quality of plans enrollees choose.

UnitedHealth still faces multiple DOJ probes and allegations of misconduct.

10 stocks we like better than UnitedHealth Group ›

Shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) are rising on Tuesday, up 8.8% as of 2:23 p.m. ET. The jump comes as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ticked up slightly.

The struggling healthcare giant's stock is spiking after it submitted a regulatory filing that suggests it is on track to hit targets for its premium plan enrollment, despite its recent troubles.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

UnitedHealth hits Medicare Advantage targets

The company's data shows 78% of its Medicare Advantage members will be enrolled in plans with quality ratings of at least four stars next year. That's the target laid out by former CEO Andrew Witty this summer that many investors feared UnitedHealth would fail to meet.

The company's revenue is directly tied to the star level of its enrollees: Better plans earn UnitedHealth more money. The figure isn't very impressive on its own -- it's in line with the average from past years -- but considering how much the insurer has been struggling to meet targets, it's a positive sign in the company's ongoing efforts to right the ship.

UnitedHealth's troubles are far from over

Still, UnitedHealth continues to face mounting troubles. It lost its CEO this summer for "personal reasons," it is the subject of multiple ongoing DOJ probes into misconduct and fraud, and it has been accused of offering bonuses to nursing homes to incentivize denying seniors necessary hospital care.

Healthcare costs are ballooning and proving hard to predict. While a turnaround is very possible in the long term, this company's troubles seem far from over to me. I would stay away from UnitedHealth stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in UnitedHealth Group right now?

Before you buy stock in UnitedHealth Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and UnitedHealth Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $671,288!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,031,659!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,056% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 8, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.